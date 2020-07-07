Elizabeth Price, 62, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home in Georgetown. She was born on May 22, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan to Jesse Hightower Price and the late Hosie L. Price. Elizabeth was a former teacher assistant. Along with her mother, she is survived by sons, Kenneth Price of Michigan, Deshawn Price of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Randy Price of Michigan; grandchildren, Deshawn Price, Jr., Dacaire Price, Kalab Price, and Keleal Price. Elizabeth is also survived by brothers, Jerome Price, Robert Price, Timmy Price, and Elliott Price; sisters, Anna Mae Butcher, Martha Jean Price, and Barbara Price. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home and service will be at 1:00pm at Georgetown Cemetery. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.