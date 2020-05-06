JONES Elizabeth "Libbie" Readnower, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 Elizabeth, loving Mother, Granny, Sister, Aunt and friend to many, passed away at the age of 86 at her daughters home in Lexington surrounded by immense love. Elizabeth was born on June 3, 1933 in a log cabin in Carter County, KY. She was the eldest daughter of Vada and Sherman Burton. Elizabeth was one of 7 children. Elizabeth is survived by her loving children Doug (Darlene) Readnower and Theresa (Joseph) Lloyd. Elizabeth was a loving, caring Granny to Stephanie (Bill) Akers, Thomas (Juliette) Symons, Ryan (Terry) Readnower, Brittany (Rob) Phillips, Richard (Katie) Symons, Polly (Jack) Matthews and Carrick. Great grandchildren include Evan, Elise, Nolan, Easton, Finn, Vada and Emil. Elizabeth was a special Aunt to Karen (Larry) Patrick and Susie (Mike) Beebe. Elizabeth married Floyd J. Readnower in October 1958, Floyd preceded her in death in 1987. Elizabeth remarried in 1997 to Gene Jones. Gene preceded Elizabeth in death, but they had many years traveling and enjoying each other's company. Their marriage was a blessing and one of the happiest times of her life. Elizabeth was a hard worker throughout her years. One of Elizabeth's first jobs was at Carter Caves State Park. She loved working at "the caves" and felt proud to be one of its original employees. She left Carter Caves and went to work in Frankfort at the Kentucky Training Home. Elizabeth finished her career at the University of Kentucky where she worked for over 30 years, most of those in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. She stated numerous times that she was lucky because she never had a job she didn't enjoy. Elizabeth loved to fish, camp, garden and generally loved being outside. Elizabeth was known for her extraordinary cooking. She catered many family and friends special events. Elizabeth had a gift of lighting up the room with her special smile that so many people commented on, even at the end of her life when she was in so much pain. Elizabeth loved two things with all her heart, her family and her beloved state of Kentucky. She was a true southern lady with a grace and elegance that came naturally. Elizabeth was a faithful Christian and lived her life as such. She practiced what she preached and truly was a follower of the Golden Rule. She always extended a hand to help or a hand to hold. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to Elizabeth's good friends and supporters; Connie Hurt, Gladys McCoy, Edyie and Lori Kelly, Dr. Megan Robinson, Chastity Hurd and the community of Sayre Christian Village. A private burial will take place at the Burton Family cemetery in Carter County, Kentucky. She returns to her beloved Kentucky roots on the very land in which she grew up. If friends and family are so inclined, please make donations in Elizabeth's name to Bluegrass Care Navigators or Sayre Christian Village.



