Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Tootsie" Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHELTON Elizabeth "Tootsie", 69, passed away March 3, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1950 to the late Roy and Josephine Shelton. She was a graduate of Bryan Station High School, a member of the American Legion, and Women's Bowling Association. Tootsie is survived by three siblings: Billy (Terri) Shelton, Patty Rhodes, and Anita (Roger) Harmon; a sister in law: Angela "Starr" Shelton; eight nieces and nephews: Daphne and Mark Harmon, Kim Patrick, Carrie (Mark) Coyle, Phillip (Taylor) and Chase (Katie) Shelton, Major and Madison Ballard. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Roy "Butch" Shelton. A visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Main Street on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-3pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -