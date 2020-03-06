|
SHELTON Elizabeth "Tootsie", 69, passed away March 3, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1950 to the late Roy and Josephine Shelton. She was a graduate of Bryan Station High School, a member of the American Legion, and Women's Bowling Association. Tootsie is survived by three siblings: Billy (Terri) Shelton, Patty Rhodes, and Anita (Roger) Harmon; a sister in law: Angela "Starr" Shelton; eight nieces and nephews: Daphne and Mark Harmon, Kim Patrick, Carrie (Mark) Coyle, Phillip (Taylor) and Chase (Katie) Shelton, Major and Madison Ballard. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Roy "Butch" Shelton. A visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Main Street on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-3pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020