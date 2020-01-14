|
KEEFE Elizabeth Spalding 52, of Lexington died Nov. 23, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington hospital after a brief illness. A Virginia native, she was born Jan. 19, 1967 to the late Bolling Winborne Keefe and the late Fleming Keefe. She grew up in Atlanta, and attended the College of Charleston in South Carolina. She also played collegiate tennis. After a time as an event planner in Seattle, she eventually came to Lexington around 2001 and served in the same capacity at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art. She later worked for the Speedway convenience store chain in Lexington. Throughout her life, Elizabeth battled personal problems, but those close to her know that Elizabeth's struggles did not define her. Instead, we remember a "good egg"--a sweet, kind, devoted, smart, stylish, talented, funny friend who laughed heartily and loved unconditionally. All who loved Elizabeth are left with a void impossible to fill. Besides her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a maternal uncle, Daniel Winborne of Atlanta. She is survived by a sister, Lydia Bolling Sewell, wife of Jeff Sewell of Atlanta; a paternal uncle, Kenneth Keefe, husband of Van, of Jacksonville; maternal uncle John Winborne, husband of Haden, of Atlanta; and maternal uncle Robert Winborne, husband of Lauren, of Atlanta; among other relatives. In Kentucky, Elizabeth is survived by close friends Elizabeth Boone, Shauna Prentice, Anne Wood, Kay Yelton, and Kevin FitzMaurice. A memorial service in Florida was pending.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020