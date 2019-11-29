|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Stoll Haley, 91, died on November 21, 2019 in Lexington. Born on October 16, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Jay Hostetter and Elizabeth Rives Waller Stoll. Betty Ann was a University of Kentucky graduate and member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Betty Ann was an art teacher for the Paducah Independent School system. She was a member of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Harrodsburg, DAR and Colonial Dames. She was named volunteer of the year for KET for her work on the nationally distributed Arts Express series. She was a loyal U.K. fan and never missed watching a game on TV or listening to the play by play on the radio. Betty Ann loved to travel the world with her late husband, Ted. She loved being a grandmother. She also played piano and was an artist. She is predeceased by her husband, Ted Davis Haley and her brother, George Rives Stoll. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Pritchett, of Versailles, KY; two sons, Mark Pritchett of Venice, FL and Charles Pritchett of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Meredith Waller Pritchett, Matthew Charles Pritchett, Jess Pritchett, Julia Pritchett, Alexander Holley, Haley Perros, Michaelle Perros, Tess Perros and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Pritchett and Cameron Pritchett. The graveside service will be 11 am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bishop Larry Maze will officiate the service. Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home in Danville. Memorial donations are suggested to KET (Kentucky Educational Television). The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2019