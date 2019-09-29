Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Strother
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Strother

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Strother Obituary
HIGGINBOTHAM Lois Elizabeth (Strother), age 64, passed on September 22, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was born in Lexington, and was the daughter of the late Jack H. Strother and Martha (Linney) Strother. Lois is survived by her son Matthew Higginbotham (Lacey Johns), and granddaughter, Ellie Higginbotham, and her brother M. Linney Strother (Sheila Donovan). A warm and caring person, and a great mother, she will be missed. Burial in Lexington Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.