HIGGINBOTHAM Lois Elizabeth (Strother), age 64, passed on September 22, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was born in Lexington, and was the daughter of the late Jack H. Strother and Martha (Linney) Strother. Lois is survived by her son Matthew Higginbotham (Lacey Johns), and granddaughter, Ellie Higginbotham, and her brother M. Linney Strother (Sheila Donovan). A warm and caring person, and a great mother, she will be missed. Burial in Lexington Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019