Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Tanner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Tanner Obituary
Elizabeth Mountjoy Ford Latimer Tanner, age 93, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, September 24 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus. Born in Owenton, Kentucky September 10, 1926, to the late RC Ford Sr. and Florrie Rodman Ford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Latimer Sr. and eleven siblings. She is survived by her husband, Dr. George Robert Tanner; two sons, Jim (Linda) Latimer and Burney “Bear” Latimer; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Whiteman, Kerstin (Adam) English, Jonathan Latimer and Jeremy (Amy) Latimer and five great- grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, September 26 at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. We will reconvene at Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 at 3:30 P.M. for a graveside service. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now