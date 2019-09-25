|
Elizabeth Mountjoy Ford Latimer Tanner, age 93, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, September 24 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus. Born in Owenton, Kentucky September 10, 1926, to the late RC Ford Sr. and Florrie Rodman Ford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Latimer Sr. and eleven siblings. She is survived by her husband, Dr. George Robert Tanner; two sons, Jim (Linda) Latimer and Burney “Bear” Latimer; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Whiteman, Kerstin (Adam) English, Jonathan Latimer and Jeremy (Amy) Latimer and five great- grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, September 26 at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. We will reconvene at Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 at 3:30 P.M. for a graveside service. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019