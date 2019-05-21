BALLYMONEY - Elizabeth Wiggins born to Frances and Thomas Walker in in Ballymoney, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with family by her side. Married on June 9th, 1945 to Harold R. G. Wiggins of Belfast, Northern Ireland. She spent most of her married life traveling the world due to Harold's employment in the International Oil business. She moved from Bahrain, Persian Gulf to various countries prior to retiring in Lexington, KY. She led a fulfilling and active life. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 73 years, Harold, daughters Alma E. Brown (Greg) of San Francisco, CA, Heather N. Saunders (Roger Quarles) of Lexington, KY. Survived also by grandsons Ian G. Brown (Pooja) of San Francisco, CA, Justin A. Saunders (Katie) of Lexington, KY and Brian T. Saunders (Kate) of St. Louis, MO. Also survived by her great grandchildren, Aahna Elizabeth Brown, Radhika Garg Brown, Elaine Marie Saunders and Henry Teter Saunders. Special thanks to Home Instead Senior Care and to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Services will be private, for family members only. Contributions in Elizabeth's memory are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass known as Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary