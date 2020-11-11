1/1
Elle Catherine Stewart Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elle Catherine Stewart Smith
November 9, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - 29, passed away from natural causes on November 9, 2020. She was born May 8, 1991, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Stewart Arrington Smith and Tina Marie Schiavone, and grew up in Georgetown, KY. Elle graduated from Lexington Catholic High School and earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky. Elle was recognized for the generosity of spirit that she showed toward her family and friends, and she loved, more than anything, to cuddle her son, Blaze Southerland-Smith, while watching movies. She was also known for her joyful, uncontainable laugh. Elle is survived by her son Blaze Southerland-Smith; siblings Nicholas Arrington Smith and wife Tonya, Ryan Patrick Smith and wife Brigitte (MA), and Rodes Dante Smith; mother Tina Schiavone and father Stewart Smith; niece Sloan and nephew Beckham; and numerous extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road on Thursday, November 12, 5-7 p.m, followed by a funeral mass on Friday, November 13, 11 a.m. Mask-wearing is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved