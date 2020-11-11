Elle Catherine Stewart SmithNovember 9, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - 29, passed away from natural causes on November 9, 2020. She was born May 8, 1991, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Stewart Arrington Smith and Tina Marie Schiavone, and grew up in Georgetown, KY. Elle graduated from Lexington Catholic High School and earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky. Elle was recognized for the generosity of spirit that she showed toward her family and friends, and she loved, more than anything, to cuddle her son, Blaze Southerland-Smith, while watching movies. She was also known for her joyful, uncontainable laugh. Elle is survived by her son Blaze Southerland-Smith; siblings Nicholas Arrington Smith and wife Tonya, Ryan Patrick Smith and wife Brigitte (MA), and Rodes Dante Smith; mother Tina Schiavone and father Stewart Smith; niece Sloan and nephew Beckham; and numerous extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road on Thursday, November 12, 5-7 p.m, followed by a funeral mass on Friday, November 13, 11 a.m. Mask-wearing is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.