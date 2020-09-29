passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 26, 2020. She was born August 2, 1953 and raised in Roanoke, Virginia. She was a high school honor student with a special love of history. Ellen attended Meredith College, where she was a member of the varsity tennis team. After graduation, she taught middle school in South Carolina. The love of history led her to pursue graduate studies. She received a master’s degree from University of South Carolina and a doctorate in modern European history from Brown University in 1987. Ellen was a history professor at Kenyon College, where she earned tenure and served as department chair. She joined the University of Kentucky History Department in 1999. In 2005, she received a UK Great Teacher award. Her research, focusing on consumer cooperatives and the history of tourism, received international recognition and invitations to speak at conferences in several countries. Her publications have been cited over 500 times by other scholars. Above all, Ellen will be remembered for her kind heart, open mind, and joyful laugh. She is survived by husband Frank Davis, son Andrew Majda (Andrea), granddaughter Azalea Majda, sister Betsy Bullington Hale (Kit), brother David Bullington (Carolyn), niece Libby Hale Azzarello (Mark), nephews Sam Hale and Will Bullington. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Adrienne Bullington, nephew David Bullington Jr., and mother-in-law June Davis. The family will hold private services. Memorial remembrances may be sent to Lexington Humane Society or Hospice of the Bluegrass.