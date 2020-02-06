|
RICE Ellen Claire, of Lexington died unexpectedly of a heart arrhythmia Sunday. She was 42. Ellen graduated from Sayre School and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2000 from Wheaton College, Norton, MA. She earned a primary certificate from the New England Montessori Teacher Education Center, and attended the Massachusetts School of Law. Ellen also earned two master's degrees from Lesley University, one in early childhood education, and the other in special education for moderate disabilities K-8. She worked in several Montessori schools in Massachusetts before returning to Lexington, where she served as director of operations for the Thy Will Be Done Production and Performance Fund, a non-profit that helped fund the development and performance of "Thy Will Be Done" Easter oratorio composed by her mother Angela Rice. The work has been performed in Kentucky annually since 2012 and debuted in New York in 2018 at Lincoln Center. In recent years, she was dedicated to overall health and fitness and made many friends at Orangetheory Fitness and CSS Wellness. She especially appreciated the inspiration and guidance of her personal trainer Dillon Haughton. Ellen was on the board of directors of OperaLex, where she served as corresponding secretary, and the University of Kentucky Libraries National Advisory Board. She is survived by her parents, Angela and Dr. Thomas Rice of Lexington and two brothers, David Rice (Lea) of Menlo Park, CA., and Grant Rice of Lexington; niece Eva, and nephew Gabriel Rice; an aunt Jan Roush of Winchester and an uncle Joe Rice of Winchester. She was preceded in death by grandmothers Curraleen Rice and Mary McCreary; and her aunt Susan Wright. Ellen was an endless source of encouragement and support to her family and friends. All will miss her courage and determination. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday February 8, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 214 West High Street, in Lexington. Visitation will be 4 to 7 pm Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road. Donations in Ellen's honor may be sent to OperaLex, P.O. Box 8463, Lexington KY 40533-8463; or The University of Kentucky Libraries in honor of Ellen Rice at 210 Malabu Dr., Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2020