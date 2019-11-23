Home

Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Ellen Joyce "E.J." Mervis

Ellen Joyce "E.J." Mervis Obituary
MERVIS Ellen Joyce "E.J.", 66, died on November 21, 2019. Born to the late Eugene and Anne (Weisberg) Mervis on February 28, 1953 in Akron, OH, she was a member of Ohavay Zion Synagogue, Lexington. E.J. was a Tates Creek High School graduate, attended UK, graduated from the Massey Fashion Institute. She was a diamond buyer for C. & H. Rauch Jewelers and later became a quality control supervisor at Tiffany & Co. Generous, loving, loyal, and free-spirited, most of all, she was totally devoted to her family. A loving mother to Gina and Gina's husband Orlando, she is also survived by her sister Arlene (Harry) Cohen, and Arlene's daughters Erica (Jeremy) Mash and Barbara Rubin; very special great-nieces and great-nephews, Seth, Abby, Sophie, Jake; and her dear dogs, Cookie and Lucious. The funeral service will take place on Monday at 10am at Milward-Broadway. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 23, 2019
