MERVIS Ellen Joyce "E.J.", 66, died on November 21, 2019. Born to the late Eugene and Anne (Weisberg) Mervis on February 28, 1953 in Akron, OH, she was a member of Ohavay Zion Synagogue, Lexington. E.J. was a Tates Creek High School graduate, attended UK, graduated from the Massey Fashion Institute. She was a diamond buyer for C. & H. Rauch Jewelers and later became a quality control supervisor at Tiffany & Co. Generous, loving, loyal, and free-spirited, most of all, she was totally devoted to her family. A loving mother to Gina and Gina's husband Orlando, she is also survived by her sister Arlene (Harry) Cohen, and Arlene's daughters Erica (Jeremy) Mash and Barbara Rubin; very special great-nieces and great-nephews, Seth, Abby, Sophie, Jake; and her dear dogs, Cookie and Lucious. The funeral service will take place on Monday at 10am at Milward-Broadway. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 23, 2019