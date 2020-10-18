Ellen Banahan Mefford, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 15 from natural causes. Ellen was born on December 30, 1931 to the late Thomas Barry and Mary Carroll Banahan. She was a graduate of St. Catherine Academy, and Nazareth School of Nursing. Ellen retired from the Federal Medical Center, having served as the operating room supervisor for twenty years. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she volunteered in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Barry Banahan, Jr., Charles Carroll Banahan and Angela Marie Banahan. She is survived by five daughters and their husbands, Cathy and Jeff Schuler, Karen Mefford, Jane and Steve Peyton, Margie and Paul Purdon and Janet and Charlie Bryant; eleven grandchildren, Kevin, Keith, Chris and Rachel Schuler, Josh Peyton, Mary Beth Blair, Molly Bryant, Katie Henson, Sam Purdon, Megan and Matt Bryant and 15 great grandchildren. Ellen is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Betty Banahan, Pat Banahan and Nancy (Dick) Littrell. Visitation will be at Milward Funeral Home, 159 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, October 19 from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10am Tuesday, October 20 at St. Peter Catholic Church 125 Barr Street Lexington, Kentucky; Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 874 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, Ellen requested donations be made to The Galilean Children’s Home, P.O. Box 880, Liberty, KY 42539 or to God’s Pantry Food Bank 1685 Jaggy Fox Way Lexington, Kentucky 40511. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. www.milwardfuneral.com