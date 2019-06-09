Services Kerr Brothers Funeral Home 3421 Harrodsburg Road Lexington , KY 40513 (859) 223-3140 Resources More Obituaries for Ellsworth Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ellsworth "Skip" Taylor

88, died May 26, 2019 at UK Hospice Care of congestive heart failure. He is survived by his son, Nash MacLean Taylor; daughter, Jocelyn Trumbo; son-in-law, Adam Trumbo; grandchildren, Mabel and Charles Trumbo; and wife, Ann "Nancy." Born in Elizabeth NJ in 1930, Skip was the first in his family to graduate from high school and came from Scotch Plains NJ in 1948 in his Ford Model A Roadster with his best friend to attend UK. With the outbreak of the Korean War, he enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to an air squadron in which he flew on a naval patrol plane as a radio operator. After being discharged, he returned to UK and in 1958 received his BA and later his MFA. While in the Navy and at UK, Skip fought 53 fights with the Golden Gloves as a bantamweight and above. Between the years of 1958 and 1999, Skip worked for the University of Kentucky Press as a book designer and Kentucky Educational Television as art director. During that time, he received many national awards for book design and graphics. In 1969, he organized a graphic design program for the UK Art Department. He also produced sculpture and silk screen prints that were shown in Europe, New York and Chicago. In 1976, he did a statewide survey of Kentucky folk artists, which was the first of its kind in the US. Skip designed the original logos for Shakertown, KET, and the Bluegrass Trust. He also designed the now iconic Lexington rainbow logo, originally designed for the Lexington Art League and completed as a mural in downtown Lexington. After retiring from KET in 1999, he took two part time jobs at the same time, one with Southcreek Management and the other at Jackson Kelly where he worked until 2014. Skip requested that any contributions be made to the UK Art Museum. A reception honoring Skip and his work will be held at the Dr Thomas Hunt Morgan House, 210 N Broadway, Lexington on June 29, 2:00-4:00pm. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019