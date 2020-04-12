|
SEALE Elmer five days short of 85, husband of Louella Hughes Seale for 63 years, died at his home in Nicholasville, KY on April 8, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Beattyville, KY to the late Dennis Seale and Nettie Bowman Seale. He was a member of the Jessamine Christian Church in Nicholasville. He retired from Leggett & Platt, and Star Manufacturing. In his free time, he enjoyed painting, fishing, tinkering, gardening and spending time enjoying his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to this wife are daughters, Debbie (Bill) Martin and Donna Seale; three granddaughters, Heather (Derek) Harrison, Paige (Michael) Mulcahy and Elizabeth Martin, all of Nicholasville, KY; three great grandchildren, Alyssa and Keegan Harrison and Brinley Mulcahy, also of Nicholasville, KY; three brothers, Dennis (Delores) Seale, Jr. of Cincinnati, OH, Luther (Fern) Seale of Connersville, IN, and Troy Seale of Nicholasville, KY; one sister, Verna (Don) Bryant of Nicholasville, KY; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leslie Seale; one sister, Geneva Sizemore; two half brothers, Russell Napier and Charles Napier; three half-sisters, Imogene Dunaway, Spice Lawson and Viola Senatro. Private services by Wally Rendel and George Gilpin will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home. Private burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators 2312 Alexandria Dr Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020