Elmer Clarence Wilson, age 76, widower to Norma Ann Mahoney Wilson, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the V.A. Health Care System in Lexington. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 20, 1942. Elmer was an United States Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was a self-employed repairman and enjoyed gardening and reading. He was survived by his children: Cathy Duggins (Dale) of Louisville, Kentucky, Cindy Jones (Andy) of Alabama, Lorrie Combs (William) and Shari Jordan (Steven), both of Georgetown, Kentucky, Jeff Wilson, Bill Wilson, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his one brother and two sisters. Graveside services will be 2:30 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky with Military honors. Bishop Steven Jordan will be officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019
