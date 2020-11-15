1/1
Elmo T. ("Ed") Lowery
1944 - 2020
Elmo ("Ed") T. Lowery
January 26, 1944 - November 9, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - LOWERY, Elmo ("Ed") T. , 76, of Elsmere, Kentucky, passed away at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital on November 9th, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. He was born January 26th, 1944 in Lexington, Kentucky. Ed was a Navy veteran and he frequently described his time in the service as the happiest of his life. He married Christine Ward Piercy on April 9th, 1974 and they had many wonderful years together. Ed enjoyed playing golf and cards with his wife and their friends and he was a huge animal lover. Ed is survived by his wife, Christine, his brother Russell Middleton (Susan), his sisters-in-law Edith Daley, Gladys Gordon, and Virginia Bockting, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. No funeral services will be held. Inurnment to be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society, American Cancer Society, or the St. Elizabeth Foundation. www.milwardfuneral.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
