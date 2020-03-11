Home

Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 255-6273
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Emmanuel Bluegrass Church Of Christ
Elnora E. Embry Obituary
EMBRY Elnora E., 80, Lexington, KY was called home on March 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alger and Lorene Brown. She was an empoyee of the University of Kentucky for 30 yrs. A member of and church Mother of Emmanuel Bluegrass Church Of Christ. Survivors include 4 daughters: Toni (Hedi) McCann, Stacy Brown, Vondale Ward, Felicia Fisher and 4 sons Don McCann, Thomas (Winoa) Embry Jr. Derrick (Mary) Embry Darryl (Courtney) Watkins, Sr. and a special friend Darrnell Watkins. She also had a host of grand and great grand children. Memorial Service 12 pm Thursday at Emmanuel Bluegrass Church Of Christ. (Smith & Smith Funeral Home)
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
