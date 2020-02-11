|
Elnora Ruth Farris, 77, of Versailles, wife of Ronald Farris passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Ronald Farris, Versailles, sons, James Dean Farris and William Preston Farris, both of Lexington, daughter, Kim (Walter) Sheets, Versailles, sister, June Starnes and brother, Wayne Harney, both of Lexington, grandchildren, William P. (Jessica) Farris, Jr., Zachary Farris, Cameron Farris, Ryan Parks, Morgan Sheets, Bryce Sheets, and great-grandchildren, Riley Farris and Kendall Farris. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 13, also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Minister Tony Hardin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary, 138 South Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383 or Journey Church, 320 Hope Lane, Versailles, KY 40383. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 11, 2020