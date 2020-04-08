Home

Service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
private family service
Milward Funeral Directors 391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY
Eloise Hall Frady


1923 - 2020
Eloise Hall Frady Obituary
FRADY Eloise Hall, 96, passed from this life to be reunited with her beloved husband, Claude P. Frady, on April 4, 2020. Eloise was the daughter of James H. Hall and Anna Phelps Hall. She was born on August 23, 1923 in Van Lear, Ky. She leaves behind a brother, James Hall, her daughter, Cathy Ann Frady Hays (Kennie), her grandchildren, Sara Hays McDonie (Ralph Jr.) and Brad Hays (Tracy), her great-grandchildren, Katie & Trey McDonie (Meetra), Brandon, Ryan, Grant, and Luke Hays, and her great-great grandchildren McKenna, Gracelynn, and Eloise Mina McDonie. Eloise loved to feed and serve everyone she met so in lieu of flowers, she would be pleased with donations to God's Pantry or any . A private family service will be held on Friday, April 10th at Milward-Southland, followed by interment at the Lexington Cemetery. Please see the Milward's online guestbook for further information. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 8, 2020
