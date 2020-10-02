1/1
Eloise Moores Wiseman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Moores Wiseman, 89, passed October 1, 2020. Eloise was born in Madison County and was an alumni of Waco High School and Midway College. She resided in Cheyenne, WY, Boise, ID and Wright Patterson Air Base, OH during the Korean War as well as Raleigh, NC Boca Raton, FL and Lexington after the war. Eloise is proceeded in death by her siblings; Richard (Anne) Moores of Louisville, Betty Scott (Dow) Hamm of Midland, TX, (EM) Snowden of Richmond, Tom (Betty) Moores of Richmond. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Byron Wiseman of Lexington; children, Bev (Mel) Dean of Lexington, Steve (Jill) Wiseman) of St. John's, NL Canada and Jeff (Kathryne) Wiseman of Lexington; grandchildren, Jennie (Robert) Lamothe of Ft. Mitchell, KY, Melvin (Andrea) of Nicholasville, KY, Clay Wiseman of Portland OR, Chase (Allison) of Los Angeles, CA, Christina (Mark) Hoddinott of Berea, KY, Zack (Jenna) Wiseman of Lexington, Stephen (Virgina) Wiseman of Toronto, CA,Jake ( Jilian) Wiseman of Lexington; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. A private service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved