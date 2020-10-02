Eloise Moores Wiseman, 89, passed October 1, 2020. Eloise was born in Madison County and was an alumni of Waco High School and Midway College. She resided in Cheyenne, WY, Boise, ID and Wright Patterson Air Base, OH during the Korean War as well as Raleigh, NC Boca Raton, FL and Lexington after the war. Eloise is proceeded in death by her siblings; Richard (Anne) Moores of Louisville, Betty Scott (Dow) Hamm of Midland, TX, (EM) Snowden of Richmond, Tom (Betty) Moores of Richmond. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Byron Wiseman of Lexington; children, Bev (Mel) Dean of Lexington, Steve (Jill) Wiseman) of St. John's, NL Canada and Jeff (Kathryne) Wiseman of Lexington; grandchildren, Jennie (Robert) Lamothe of Ft. Mitchell, KY, Melvin (Andrea) of Nicholasville, KY, Clay Wiseman of Portland OR, Chase (Allison) of Los Angeles, CA, Christina (Mark) Hoddinott of Berea, KY, Zack (Jenna) Wiseman of Lexington, Stephen (Virgina) Wiseman of Toronto, CA,Jake ( Jilian) Wiseman of Lexington; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. A private service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.