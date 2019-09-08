|
Mrs. Eloise Watkins Terry, age 103, formerly of 323 Cannons Lane, Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019.. She was born on October 8, 1915 in Union County, KY to the late Norbert and Hallie Watkins. She and partner George Terry became an adagio and ballroom dance team touring North America from 1933 until George was drafted for WWII in 1942. Eloise worked for WHAS Radio and later TV. At WHAS TV, Eloise created and performed the character "Lil Black Widder" on the daily T-Bar-V TV show. She organized USO shows in Kentuckiana through the early 50's. The shows, called "Kentucky Colonelettes" featured teenage dancers and singers, and performed 850 shows for Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel in Kentuckiana. Eloise and George married in 1948. She joined George in Germany and later in Italy, and organized shows with our servicemen and even some German and Italian nationals. George retired in 1965 and they returned to Louisville. He died in 1966. In 1971, Eloise was elected President of the St. Matthews Business and Professional Women's Club. She received numerous awards for her volunteer and community service work. In 1987, Eloise received a Bell award for outstanding community service from the WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation. In 1979, Eloise started a volunteer variety show group for seniors in Louisville. The group began with about a half dozen seniors. Through her leadership, forty years later, Young Hearts Theatre is a unique organization of active seniors aged 60 and older. Eloise remained active in the group well into her 90’s. . Eloise was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Major George M. Terry, her sister Kathleen Wallace; aunts Margaret F. Doris, Waunita Doris, and Inah Doris. She was loved by all who knew her, but some of those who will especially cherish her memory are her nephew James A. Wallace (Brenda); great-nephew Brian Shuman; great-nieces Kim Carter, Kelly Stinson, Meredith Yarbrough and cousins Patricia White, and Robert Doris. In keeping with her wishes contributions may be made in her honor to the Young Hearts Theatre, 3113 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206, Sacred Heart School, Eloise Terry Scholarship Fund, 3177 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206, Senior Care Experts, 145 Thierman Ln, Louisville, KY 40207, or Clarksville Little Theatre, 301 E Montgomery Ave, Clarksville, IN 47129. Please join us for a Celebration of Eloise's Life at 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 15 at Rattermans Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". We will begin gathering at 3 pm to visit and share memories of Eloise. Please see the online obituary at the Ratterman Website for a more detailed description of her accomplishments.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019