Elsber Boone Mulligan 92, widower of Mary Alice Blanton Mulligan, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky on March 23, 1928 to the late Sidney and Mae Ecton Williams Mulligan. Elsber was an Army Veteran and a plumber with Mulligan Plumbing. Survivors include his children, Misty Lynn Mulligan (Stan) McMurray, Joy May (Gerald) Minton, and Johnny (Faye) Mulligan, daughter in law, Linda Mulligan, and 11 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and other family members. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Francis Elaine Mulligan, two sons, Elsber Woodrow Mulligan and Michael Earl Mulligan. Graveside Services will be 9:00 AM, Monday August 3, 2020 Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stan McMurray, Michael Mulligan, Logan Hamlin, John Mulligan, Danny Lannon and Tommy Lopesto. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com