Elsie Dean Bruner, 85, widow of Lloyd Fairbanks Bruner, passed away December 16, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1934 in Jessamine County to the late Lewis Jackson and Sarah McKinney Beaumont. Elsie is survived by two daughters Debra (Bob) Stone and Cindy (Mark) Sharp, one daughter in law Carolyn Beaumont, five grandchildren Nick, Julie, Mark Allen, Hannah and Emily, five great grandchildren Max, Ellie, Owen, Robbie and Tate and one sister Ella York. Elsie was preceded in death by one son James Beaumont. Funeral service will be conducted at 2PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Alex Kinchen officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12Noon to 1PM Friday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 19, 2019