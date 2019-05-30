|
ABEL Elsie Louise, 98, wife of William Clifton Abel, Sr., died May 28, 2019. She was born June 24, 1920, the daughter of the late Charles Wallin, Sr. and Etta Wallace Kirchgassner Wallin. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Phyllis Jean Cappiccie (Guy "Butch" Cappiccie) and Shirley Ann Hacker (Bobby Hacker) and two brothers, Carl Wallin and Charles Junior Wallin. Survivors include her son, William Clifton Abel, Jr. (Christen Stokley); her grandchildren, William Clifton Abel, III (Debbie), Charles Troy Abel (Melanie), Danny Hacker, Rochelle Marie Louise Johns (Jeff), Bobby Hacker, Amy Cappiccie Norris (Kevin), and Cathy Cappiccie; her great grandchildren, Channing Abel, Courtney Abel Morris, Townshend Abel, William Clifton Abel, IV and Darren Abel; her great-great grandchildren Kaelyn Norvell, Whitney Abel, Brynlee Abel, and Shane Abel. Visitation will be Fri., May 31, 2019, 5-8 PM and Funeral Service will be held on Sat., June 1, 2019, 10 AM, Milward-Southland. Burial will follow the service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2019