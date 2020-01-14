|
90, passed away Thursday, January 9th, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born March 15th, 1929 to the late Joseph Alexander Littrell and Mary Ann McKinney Littrell in Lexington, KY. Raised in Lexington, she was a graduate of Henry Clay High School. She went on to graduate from The University of Kentucky with a B.S. in Commerce, M.A. in Education and a M.S. in Library Science. She was a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta, Beta Gamma Sigma, Beta Phi Ma and Phi Theta Kappa Sororities. She began her teaching career at schools in Corinth, Williamstown and Walton. She was also a long time member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and four cousins, Theda Steil, Jonas Wilson Brown Jr., Estel Mckinney and Daniel Jernigan. Maxine retired as a teacher/librarian from the Fayette County School System. She then graduated from Lexington Community College with a degree in Real Estate. As a member of The Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors, she was a lifetime member of the million dollar club. It is not hard to see that Maxine led a very accomplished life. A 12:30 pm service will take place Wednesday, January 15th, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020