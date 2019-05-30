Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Webb

Obituary Flowers

Elva Webb Obituary
Elva “Kitty” Louise Webb, 74, widow of Billy Joe Webb, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home on Glencove Avenue. She was born in , Kentucky on January 19, 1945 to the late She is survived by two children, Jay (Jane) Webb and Lisa (Ken) Johnson, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Friday May 31, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Webb family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.