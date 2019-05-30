|
Elva “Kitty” Louise Webb, 74, widow of Billy Joe Webb, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home on Glencove Avenue. She was born in , Kentucky on January 19, 1945 to the late She is survived by two children, Jay (Jane) Webb and Lisa (Ken) Johnson, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Friday May 31, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Webb family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2019
