More Obituaries for Elwood McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwood McGuire


1920 - 2020
MCGUIRE Elwood H., 99, died March 28, 2020 at Sayre Christian Village Nursing Home, Lexington, KY. Mrs. McGuire was born Oct. 8, 1920 in Winchester, KY, a daughter of the late Thomas E. Hayes and Rena Jones Hayes. She was preceded in death by her husband, G. Roger McGuire. Surviving are her son, Roger E. McGuire (Sandra); two grandchildren, Stephen C. McGuire (Leanna), and Sally M. Adams (Jimmy); four great-grandchildren, Zachary and Abby McGuire, Emma and Ellie Adams. A private graveside service will be held at the Ashland Cemetery with Rev. Ken Gowin of the First Baptist Church officiating. Donations in memory of Mrs. McGuire may be made to: First Baptist Church, P.O Box U, Russell, KY 41169. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020
