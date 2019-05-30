NILES Ema Jean, passed away on Tuesday the 28 th of May at her longtime residence. She was born in Millers Creek in Estill County, Kentucky to the late the Will and Willie Jo Broaddus. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and a master in Education at the University of Kentucky, working as a teacher and a dietician. She loved to cook and was a master gardener in addition she was very involved with her church Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Billie Wilson, Sr. and Charles Edward. She is survived by her husband Robert H. Niles, her son; James Niles (Marcelle), daughters; Aimee Niles and Valerie Niles Burckle (John), grandchildren; Harrison, Winifred, and Lillian, and sisters;Joann Hughes, Bettie Sue Broaddus and Dorothy Faye Broaddus, along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00pm at Milward-Southland Drive. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary