age 96, widow of James William Ferguson Thompson, Jr., died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Bourbon Heights in Paris. A native of North Middletown, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Robert Graham Jones and Elizabeth Dudley Andrews Jones, was a graduate of North Middletown High School and the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta. She was continually active in the community and served on the board of Kate McClintock Home, Bourbon County Red Cross, Bourbon County Cancer Society
, The University of Kentucky National Alumni Board, Friends of the Paris Library, and Historic Paris-Bourbon County. She was also a member of the First Christian Church where she served as a deacon, was a member of the Tinder Harris Circle, Paris Bourbon County Community Development Agency, The Garden Club of Kentucky, Inc. Headquarters Committee, and a member of the Colonial Daughters of the 17th Century. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a twin sister, Marie Dudley Jones Burns, two other sisters, Elizabeth Andrews Jones, Billye Jean Gray; a nephew, Craig Andrew Burns; and best friend, John G. Irvin. Survivors include three sons, Robert Graham Thompson (Ann), James Harrah Thompson, Van Chenault Thompson (Laurie); grandchildren, Shelby M. Thompson, Molly Andrews Thompson Costello (Joe), Robert Graham Thompson, Jr. (Beth), Sarah Walker Thompson Fitzgerald (Ed), Jane Collins Thompson, Greer Chenault Coleman (Graham), and Eliza Larkin Thompson; Also surviving are four great grandchildren, Emily Jones Costello, Caroline Ann Thompson, Edward Kelley Costello, and Alice Chenault Thompson. The graveside service for Emily Collins Jones Thompson will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Paris Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Bell officiating. Interment immediately following in Paris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the First Christian Church, 911 High Street, Paris, KY 40361. www.hintonturner.com