58, passed away December 26, 2019. She was born April 21, 1961 in Winchester, KY. She was the daughter of the late C.P. "Bull" and Doris Bailey Paynter, and her beloved mother, Emily Sue Paynter, who raised her. She is survived by her brother Gary (Meredith) Paynter and Michael (Donna) Paynter, a special cousin Linda Caudill. She is preceded in death by two brothers. Graveside services will be on Tuesday at 2:00 pm at Winchester Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her honor to Clark County Animal Shelter, 5000 Ironworks Rd., Winchester, KY 40391. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 29, 2019