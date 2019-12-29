Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Paynter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Lee Ann Paynter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Lee Ann Paynter Obituary
58, passed away December 26, 2019. She was born April 21, 1961 in Winchester, KY. She was the daughter of the late C.P. "Bull" and Doris Bailey Paynter, and her beloved mother, Emily Sue Paynter, who raised her. She is survived by her brother Gary (Meredith) Paynter and Michael (Donna) Paynter, a special cousin Linda Caudill. She is preceded in death by two brothers. Graveside services will be on Tuesday at 2:00 pm at Winchester Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her honor to Clark County Animal Shelter, 5000 Ironworks Rd., Winchester, KY 40391. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -