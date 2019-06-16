Services Rogers Funeral Home Inc 507 W 2nd St Frankfort , KY 40601 (502) 223-3481 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Memorial service 5:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Resources More Obituaries for Emily Pitts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Emily Pitts

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ann Watson was born on September 2, 1937 to Charles and Cassie (Yount) Watson. From the very beginning, Emily was an outgoing, friendly girl whose poise and artistic talent showed themselves early in her dance recitals at the Capitol Theater and later in the development of her refined fashion sense and painting skill. Voted most popular, she was the 1955 Frankfort High School Best All-Around, President of the Student Council, and followed in her mother’s tradition of playing the flute and saxophone in the high school band. After graduation, Emily went to Georgetown College where she made several very close friends and met her future husband, Rex Pitts. Rex and Emily worked their first summer together as lifeguards at Juniper Hills Pool where Emily had famously been the first person in the new pool. After this marriage, Emily worked for the state a short while and then became a military wife living in Baltimore, MD, Richmond, VA, and Fort Hood, TX. While on the move, Emily and Rex welcomed their children, Karen and Scott, before finally settling down in Frankfort. Emily was an involved mother and excellent homemaker and was a member of the Younger Woman’s Club of Frankfort where she began and co-chaired the Miss Frankfort pageant for several years. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed working in the yard and looking at flowers. She cherished her family trips to Florida and went as often as she could. She began keeping the books for Rex after they bought the local Chevron dealership and later her parents’ business, Yount’s Mill. Upon retirement, Emily took up painting and began her career as an artist, displaying her work at several local art galleries. She painted mostly flowers and often gave her paintings to friends, in addition to selling them to local businesses. Emily was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Frankfort where she taught Sunday School and Bible School and was a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Association. In addition to her brother, Charles N. Watson of Frankfort, she leaves her husband Rex Pitts, who gave her outstanding care and attention the last few years, daughter Karen Pitts Powell of Frankfort, son Scott Pitts (Melissa) of Lexington, two granddaughters Cassie Anderson (Casey) of Frankfort and Elly Powell of Cincinnati, one grandson Matthew Pitts of Lexington, and two great-grandchildren Richard and Beatrice Anderson of Frankfort. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 5:00 p.m. Monday with visitation preceding at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at First Presbyterian Church are appreciated in lieu of flowers. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.