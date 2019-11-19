|
Emma Matilda Blind, 77, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Miami, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 15, 2019. Emma, originally from Venezuela moved to the United States at a young age to attend college. Emma graduated from the University of Kansas. Following college, she moved to New York to marry Marvin Blind. After living in NY, they moved to West Palm Beach, FL and opened Bagel Stop Bakery. After living in Florida, Emma moved to Kentucky to be with her son. Later in her life, she resided at Northpoint Health Care in Lexington whom assisted with her care while she became ill with Alzheimer’s Disease. Many thanks to the staff who watched over her during this time. Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Maria Montero and husband Marvin Blind. She was also preceded in death by several of her 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Glenn Blind and his husband Doug Smith of Lexington, KY, daughter Debra Duckett and her husband Jimmy of Ten Mile, TN, and son Eric Blind and his wife Diane of Loxahatchee, FL. She is also survived by sisters Miriam Contreras of Miami, FL and Carlina Humphrey of West Palm Beach, FL and her brother Ray Montero from Miami, FL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and many close friends who loved her dearly. Emma never met a person she did not like and always had a smile on her face. Services will be at Milward's - Man O' War, (1509 Trent Blvd, Lexington, KY 40515) in Lexington. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20 from 11:00am - 1:00pm. The funeral will begin at 1:00pm followed by burial at the Lexington Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Emma to the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging Foundation PO Box 34184 Lexington, KY 40588. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019