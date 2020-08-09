Emma Dickenson

Emma Jean Duncan Dickenson, 83, widow of James Ray Dickenson, of Nicholasville, Kentucky died on Friday, August 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospice in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Keokee, Virginia on May 2, 1937 to the late Ballard Duncan and Garnett Russell Duncan Lucas. She was the Chief Cook at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She will be dearly missed by her children, Joanne (Larry) Morgan, David (Janet-deceased) Dickenson, and Donna Dickenson, grandchildren: Tish (Jason) Wade, Lori (Wes) Powell, Michael Dickenson and his four great grandchildren, Adison Cobb, Caleb Powell, Ava Powell, and Olivia Wade and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by daughter Sharon Dickenson, and a sister, Retha Sturgill. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Floyd officiating. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM until time of service on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com