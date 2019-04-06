|
Emma L. Humphrey, 91, passed away December 6, 2018 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on February 23, 1927 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Archie Loman Brooks and Phoebe Bell Wilson Brooks. Emma is survived by her grandson, Michael Wayne Humphrey (Julie Shaw) from Georgetown, Kentucky, and her sister, Connie Goodlett. She was preceded in death by her son, William Wayne Humphrey. Private memorial services for Emma will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 6, 2019
