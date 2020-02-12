|
Emma Jacqueline “Jackie” Chambers West, 92, widow of Holton Quinn West, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1927 in Martin Tennessee to the late Griffin Kelly Chambers and Essie Imorene Oliver Chambers. Jackie lived a life of quiet service and followed her passions, first to her Lord, her family and her community. She led adult Sunday School at Nicholasville Christian Church for decades, was a member of the Eastern Star, a den mother for the Cub Scouts and Brownies for each of her children, was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), was a founding member of Jessamine County Hospice, helped establish the Amigas Ministry, was a Cadet Nurse in WWII and later a registered nurse and licensed Funeral Director and owner along with her husband of Betts & West Funeral Home. Jackie was an avid reader, painter, antique and seashell collector amongst many other interests. Survivors include four children, Holton Quinn (Corliss) West Jr., John Allen (Betsey) West II, David Kelly (Virginia) West and Janet Sue (Tony) Hammond, seven grandchildren, David Kelly (Meghann) West Jr., Ryan Quinn West, Alex Griffin (Danielle) West, Beau Allen West, Mary Bethany West, Troy Jennings West, Kyle Preston (Katie) Hammond and Mac Hammond, three great-grandchildren, Shiloh Belle West, David Kelly “Tripp” West III and Tucker Allen West. Services will be 11:00am Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Bales officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Her children and grandchildren will serve as her bearers. Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020