wife of Dennie V. Ferrell, for 63 years, departed this life on March 18, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington, having attained the age of 79 years. She was born on August 21, 1940 in Bourbon County, the daughter of the late Elgan Houston and Geneva Ellen Wagoner Bussell, was a graduate of North Middletown High School, a member of Rose Rebekah Lodge #7, Bourbon County Homemakers, a secretary for the Bourbon County Farm Bureau, and a member of Southland Christian Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Bussell. In addition to her husband Dennie, surviving is a son, Dennie Lee Ferrell (Julie); a daughter, Jennifer Favorite (Dean); seven grandchildren, Debralee Wade (Billy), Hillary Norton (Andrew), Todd Ferrell (Alex), Zachary Favorite (Michelle), Samuel Favorite (Jaclyn), Sara Wells and Paige Florence. Also surviving is a sister, Lorena B. Johnson; two brothers, John Houston Bussell and Billy Wagoner, and eighteen great grandchildren. The graveside service for Emma Lee Ferrell will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Paris Cemetery with Bro. Greg Chandler officiating. Casket bearers are Dean Favorite, Zachary Favorite, Samuel Favorite, Todd Ferrell, Billy Wade, Andrew Norton, and Gene Ferrell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2020