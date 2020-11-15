Emma Lou Ritter
June 18, 1931 - November 12, 2020
Paris, Kentucky - Emma Lou Thomas Ritter, age 89, widow of Jarrell David Ritter, was born June 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Edwin Kerr Thomas and Emma Louise Collins Thomas. She was a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Bradford Junior College. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Louise Ritter, and one son, Jarrell David (Kathy) Ritter, Jr.; five grandchildren, Edward Michael (Jessica) Skanes, Emily Louise (Chris) Bailey, Jarrell David (Lucy) Ritter, III, Dane Edward Ritter, Sarah Evelyn Ritter; and two great grandchildren, Avalon Marie Skanes and Eden Georgia Ritter. She was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Brent Thomas Clements. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Paris Cemetery. Suggested memorials are to First Presbyterian Church, 517 Pleasant St, Paris, KY 40361, or Hospice of the Bluegrass, 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, KY 41031 www.hintonturner.com