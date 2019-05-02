|
|
|
Emma Louise Wise, 76, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Jessamine in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born on January 10, 1943 to the late Harvey Wise and the late Polly Davis Wise in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She is survived by a daughter, Ana (Eugene) Cross, grandchildren, Courtney Cooper, Katie Anne Lewis, Samantha Cross, Ashley and Bobby Perkins, and several great-grandchildren, brother, Harvey (Paulette) Wise Jr., sisters, Anne Lybrand and Carol Sanders. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sara Huffman. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Emma Louise Wise and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019
