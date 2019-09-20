|
passed Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Lexington ,KY, February 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the Roszell Mack, Sr. and Eliza Bell Nelson Mack. She was preceded in death by her husband , James H. Burdell; two sisters, Anna Moran and May Montague; one brother, Joel C Mack; and daughter-in-law, Jessica Bryant. She is survived by one brother, Roszell Mack , Jr.; two sisters-in laws, Helen B. Mack and Claire Bryant; four children, Derek (Betty) Bryant, Pamela(Gary) Young, Erwin Bryant, and Keith Bryant; four step-daughters, Jacci Jackson, Jennifer Hill, Louise Menifee , and Karen B. Brown; two step-sons, William Burdell, Billy (Yvette) Newby; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was known for her cakes and pie tarts, but her pride and joy was her daycare that she operated for more than 20 years Visitation will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11am-1pm followed by services at first Baptist Church Bracktown,; 3016 Bracktown Road; Lexington, KY, 40511. Interment will be Monday, September 23, 2019, 11am at Camp Nelson National Cemetery; Nicholasville, KY. in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Emma Burdell's name to the BMW academy. Visit https://bmwacademyky.org/donate or mail to 3016 Bracktown Road; Lexington, KY 40511
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 20, 2019