HOUSE Emmagene McComas, 98, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1920 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Andrew J. and Lura Vickers McComas. Emmagene worked for the Bluegrass Army Depot in Avon, Kentucky for 34 years. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Daughters of the Nile. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Wendell H. House, one brother; W.H. McComas and two sisters; Naomi Hillman and Dorothy Jarvis. Emmagene is survived by a stepson; Wendell H. House II, two nephews; Wilson H. "Mac" McComas and John Hillman, one niece; Lois Kleykamp and several great nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 3:00pm at Milward-Southland Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm. Burial will take place on Thursday, August 1 at 11:30am at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Russell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Transportation Fund, C/O Oleika Shriner Center, 326 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 or to the National Prisoner of War Memorial, POW Road, Andersonville, GA 31711. The family would also like to express their gratitude for the quality service provided to Emmagene by the caring staff of Morning Pointe Lexington East and from the Willows at Hamburg. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019