Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Monocacy Cemetery
19801 W. Hunter Rd
Beallsville, MD
Emmett Costich Obituary
COSTICH Emmett Rand, 72. On Friday, February 1, 2019, Emmett Rand Costich, of Rockville, MD, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Sandra R. Costich for 50 years; loving father of Claudine (Kevin G. Englert) Costich; grandfather of Helen and Florence Englert. Rand graduated from the University of Kentucky (BA), the University of Virginia School of Law (JD), the University of Virginia School of Architecture (MA), and Carnegie Mellon University (MS). He retired in 2013 from the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission. His father, Emmett R. Costich, died in 2015. He is survived by his mother Marie Z. Costich, and his siblings Timothy D. Costich, Molly Costich Wilson, Susan Collier, and Betsy Casey, as well as by many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12 PM, at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W. Hunter Rd, Beallsville, MD 20839. Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2019
