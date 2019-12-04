|
GRULKE Eric A., PhD, husband of Virginia Lerch Grulke, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. Dr. Grulke was born in Lakewood, Ohio to the late Carl and Elizabeth Hegele Grulke. Dr. Grulke was a University of Kentucky Professor in Chemical and Materials Engineering, and received his BS, MS and Ph.D. degrees in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University. Other family members who survive include a son, Evan (Lauren) Grulke, Denver, CO; a daughter, Kristin Grulke, San Diego, CA; two brothers, David (Cheryl) Grulke and Bruce Grulke; one sister, Nancy Grulke; one aunt, Ruth Hegele and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a member and past board chair of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington. During Dr. Grulke's 45-year career, he authored more than one hundred eighty articles in leading scientific journals and mentored students to forty-five graduate degrees. Throughout his academic career, his research program collaborated with researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and received funding from such government agencies as the Department of Energy, NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Defense, National Science Foundation, and numerous corporations. He was awarded four U.S. patents, and was a registered Professional Engineer. He was an evaluator of chemical engineering programs for the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) and served on review panels for agencies such as DOE, NSF, NASA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He held professional memberships in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the American Chemical Society, American Society of Engineering Education, and MRS (Materials Research Society). Most recently, Dr. Grulke's research interests became focused on nanomaterials. He was a member of the ANSI-Accredited U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to the ISO Technical Committee (TC) 229 which sets global standards for nanotechnology measurement and instrumentation. In 2019 he received a Meritorious Service Award from ANSI for his work in developing international standards for nanomaterials. Dr. Grulke served as chair of the University of Kentucky Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering, the Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies for the College of Engineering, the Director of the Engineering Electron Microscopy Center, Assistant Director of the Center for Applied Energy Research, and the statewide Director of Kentucky DOE EPSCOR. In his spare time, Dr. Grulke enjoyed working on his small farm and riding his horse. A Celebration of Life will be held in January on the University of Kentucky campus. Memorial contributions are suggested to Eastern Kentucky University School of Music Horn Studio, or to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. are handling the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2019