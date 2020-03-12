|
|
50, of Lexington, loving son to Kathy & Rick Lowry, passed away on March 7, 2020. Besides his parents, survivors include his sister, Heather Garcia and nephews, Joshua and Jacob Garcia and niece Cece Garcia. Other survivors includes his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved all UK sports and was an avid fan. In his youth, Eric was a champion BMX racer, ranking #1 in Kentucky and #40 in the US. Eric loved music and he played guitar, piano, and clarinet. Eric was a free spirit and fun-loving. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Clark Legacy at Brannon Crossing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hope Center. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2020