James Eric Shaw Sr. (Jim), 70 born August 25th, 1949, of Nicholasville, KY passed away May 30th, 2020 from natural causes in his home in Nicholasville, KY. Born in Winchester, KY to the late James Nelson Shaw (Bernice Shaw) and the late Carol Rose Riley. Survived by his 5 children, James Eric Shaw Jr. (Lori Shaw) of Independence, KY, Marla E. Gumm (Rocky Farris) of Nicholasville, KY , Lea D. Dotson (Bo Dotson) of Nicholasville, KY, Erica E. Santos (Felipe Santos) of Lexington, KY, and Whitney R. Villa (Mateo Villa) of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by 4 sisters- Lee Stormbringer (BeBe) Denise Grammer (Terry), Vivian Heaton (Bill), Kelley Rose (Jeff) and one brother- David Shaw. He had 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jim was an E-7 in the Vietnam War and served 10 years in the Army Reserves. He retired as a Bridge Carpenter after working a brief period of time for the Lexington Herald Leader. Jim enjoyed all sports, having a profound love for UK basketball. He also enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and going to the casino. Services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY with Terry Grammar officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jim’s 6 oldest grandsons- James Allen Shaw, Christopher Gumm, Jacob Gumm, Kyle Dotson, Taylor Velazquez, and Austin Shaw, with honorary pallbearers being Sara Gumm, Kacie Dotson, Landry Gumm, Alexandra Aguilar, and Taylor Gumm. Funeral will be followed by a burial service at Camp Nelson Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.