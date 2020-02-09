|
|
|
Erica McClain Aguilar age 40, died Thursday, February 2020. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 2, 1979 to Jessica Bonds Angulo and Rafael Angulo and the late Richard Marshall McClain. Survivors include two sons, R. Isaiah Barbosa and Saul Israel Aguilar and a daughter, Lacy Aguilar. Services will be 2:00PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Visitation will be from 4-9:00 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020