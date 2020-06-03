JOHNSON Dr. Erik, 51, of Savannah, Georgia, and formerly of Lexington, KY, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, following a brave and hard-fought battle with lymphoma. Originally from New York, Erikgrew up the youngest of three boys in Spring Valley, NY and attended the Green Meadow Waldorf School, where his passion for athletics began early on as a three-sport athlete in lacrosse, soccer, and basketball. This love of sports determined much of his path in life. He received a BA in Biology and Physical Education from Skidmore College where he played 4 years of Division III lacrosse, earning the role of team captain and most valuable player while setting the school record in scoring. He went on to receive a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine in Bloomington, MN, followed by eight years in private practice in Utah before entering the field of education. It is here that his true and greatest gifts were revealed as a teacher, leader, coach, and role model for the countless students he influenced during his career. Erik launched his independent school career at Sayre School in Lexington, KY in 2004 where he spent twelve years, first as a lacrosse and girls' soccer coach, teacher, and director of the school's sports medicine program before taking over as Director of Athletics in 2010. Erik moved to Savannah in 2016, where he began his tenure as Director of Athletics and Physical Education at Savannah Country Day School. In this role, he was instrumental in growing the lacrosse program into a varsity sport. He channeled his love and energy of sports into his career and found his passion in working with student athletes that had grit, determination, and resilience, while helping them grow and succeed. With the true heart of a competitor, it is encouraging words like those of Vince Lombardi, "It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up," that he liked to share with his students. Erik once said, "Of all the great sports quotes I have heard in my time as an athlete, coach and Director of Athletics, Vince Lombardi's timeless words have always been the most inspirational to me.There is a fearless determination to tackle challenges and take risks knowing you possessthe resiliency to rebound from failure conveyed in his sentiment.Any athlete's journey will invariably have its share of ups and downs, successes and failures. Those experiences, shared with teammates, are what make the countless hours of practice, training, and hard work worthwhile."If the measure of his life is his impact on the people around him, Erik's is unquantifiable. His influence on his family, friends and the myriad people he met and worked with across the country will live in perpetuity. Although professionally accomplished, perhaps the role in which Erik's humanity was most clear was as a girl dad. He was patient, understanding, open, supportive, and unconditionally in the corner of his three girls. He knew how to challenge them, give them room to be who they are, and was always their biggest fan.Emma is a graduate of Dickinson College and currently pursuing a masters at Columbia University. Kate graduated Elon University this spring and is now a patient care navigator in Denver, CO. Lily will be a sophomore at Savannah Country Day School in the fall. In all he did, Erik exhibited a relentlessly positive and upbeat attitude. He was kind, warm, and unfailingly generous to everyone. His gentle, peace-seeking spirit made him awonderful father, son, son-in-law, brother, brother- in-law, uncle, friend and person. He was a remarkable husband, who always led with love and understanding.He brought warmth and light to every room and had an unmistakable laugh. Those who knew him well experienced his playful sense of humor. He was a talented, inventive cook and loved to explore foods from all cultures. His Italian heritage made him a connoisseur of all things garlic and his masterful dishes were the centerpiece of many family dinners, special occasions, and holiday events.He remained joyous, hopeful, and positive, even in the face of his illness. Although this part of his journey is over, he leaves all of us who knew him better than we were and blessed by the privilege of having him in our lives. Erik is survived by his wife Jami, daughters Emma, Kate, and Lily, his mother Norma and brothers Steve and Gregg. He was preceded in death by his father Gary. The Johnson family is grateful to the community of caregivers, friends and family that rallied around him throughout his illness. In keeping with Erik's upbeat and positive approach, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in support of daughter Lily's campaign effort to raise money and awareness for blood cancer research. You may go online by June 13 to her team page at: https://events.lls.org/ga/savannahsoy20/ttumorator
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.