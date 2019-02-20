HOOPER Erin Hooper, 42, passed away while surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Monday, February 18, 2019. Erin was born on September 28, 1976 to Danny and Julie (Fuller) Bolling in Lexington, KY. She was the loving wife of Bert Hooper, dedicated mother of Daphne Marie Karole Shimfessel, and Shealeigh Stella Hooper. Erin was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She had a big heart for animals and never met a stray. She adored art, pottery, enjoyed attending concerts, listening to music, reading, and had a passion for shopping. She loved watching UK Wildcats basketball and rooted for them as a UK fan all her life. Erin worked as an optician before becoming a full-time "Super Mom". She loved her family fiercely and made it known that what brought her the most joy was her husband and two daughters. Erin's loving spirit and shining light will be with all who had the pleasure to know her. In addition to her parents, Danny of Georgetown, KY and Julie of Lexington KY, husband, Bert, daughters, Daphne and Shealeigh, Erin leaves behind numerous relatives such as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws to cherish her memory. She also leaves behind her beloved mini dachshund, Saphira. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm on Friday, February 22nd at Milward Southland, located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 am at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington with Associate Pastor, Richard Grier officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to service time at the church. In honor of her legacy, Erin's family request memorial donations be directed to Paws 4 The Cause, No Kill Shelter (www.paws4thecause.com). To share a remembrance of Erin or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary