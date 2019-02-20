Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
2800 Tates Creek Road
Lexington, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
2800 Tates Creek Road
Lexington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin Hooper


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erin Hooper Obituary
HOOPER Erin Hooper, 42, passed away while surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Monday, February 18, 2019. Erin was born on September 28, 1976 to Danny and Julie (Fuller) Bolling in Lexington, KY. She was the loving wife of Bert Hooper, dedicated mother of Daphne Marie Karole Shimfessel, and Shealeigh Stella Hooper. Erin was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She had a big heart for animals and never met a stray. She adored art, pottery, enjoyed attending concerts, listening to music, reading, and had a passion for shopping. She loved watching UK Wildcats basketball and rooted for them as a UK fan all her life. Erin worked as an optician before becoming a full-time "Super Mom". She loved her family fiercely and made it known that what brought her the most joy was her husband and two daughters. Erin's loving spirit and shining light will be with all who had the pleasure to know her. In addition to her parents, Danny of Georgetown, KY and Julie of Lexington KY, husband, Bert, daughters, Daphne and Shealeigh, Erin leaves behind numerous relatives such as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws to cherish her memory. She also leaves behind her beloved mini dachshund, Saphira. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm on Friday, February 22nd at Milward Southland, located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 am at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington with Associate Pastor, Richard Grier officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to service time at the church. In honor of her legacy, Erin's family request memorial donations be directed to Paws 4 The Cause, No Kill Shelter (www.paws4thecause.com). To share a remembrance of Erin or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now