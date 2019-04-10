Ernest Nelson Love, 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. He was born in Georgia in 1941. After honorably serving his country as an Army serviceman in Germany, he returned to the States and obtained his Bachelor's from Florida Agricultural And Mechanical University and his Master's from The University Of Cincinnati. He loved to read, write, and listen to music. He was active in his church and taught Sunday School for many years. He retired from a long career with the United States government. Ernest is survived by his wife, Doretha Emerson Love; his children, Nelson Love, Jeffri (Robyn) Love, and Dorian (David) Beecroft; and his grandchildren, Nadia and Silas. He is preceded in death by his mother, step-father, and grandmother. The celebration of his homegoing will be held at 9 AM on Friday, April 12th, at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing, 601 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Burial will take place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in NIcholasville following the homegoing service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in his name to honor the people who cared for him respectfully in his final days at: Carolyn's House, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary