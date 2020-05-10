Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernest Taylor Land, 74, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Knox County, Kentucky on May 23, 1945 to the late John Land and Marie Combs Land. Ernest was a retired Firefighter in Lexington, Kentucky and a U.S. Army Veteran. Survivors include his daughter, Paula Evette Dethrage, two brothers, Chuck (Gayle) Land and Jim (Ann) Land, a sister, Ursula Lamb, and two grandchildren, Gene Barry Dethrage and William Taylor Dethrage and a great-grandson, Caleb Zion Klotz. He was preceded in death by a brother, J.H. Land, sisters, Lottie May Land, Carrie Burton and Deanna Lamb. Private services will be Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com

